Duke of Westminster wanted Prince Harry's no-show for his fiancé

The Duke of Westminster reportedly planned Prince Harry’s apparent snub

June 08, 2024

Experts have just accused the Duke of Westminster of planning Prince Harry’s snub.

Everything has been noted by commentator Charlotte Griffiths.

Her thoughts have been shared on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential.

There the expert noted, “it's definitely going to be the talk of the wedding, I'm afraid.”

“I'm sorry for Olivia, who's getting married, but she's not going to be the number one subject because everyone is talking about why Harry's not going to be there.”

“And there's been the usual transatlantic tit-for-tat briefings to magazines, there's been another one in which it was briefed that both Hugh and Harry mutually agreed that Harry wasn't going to attend.”

“It sounds a bit like when somebody gets dumped, and they go, 'Well, actually, it was mutual',” she also noted near the end, before concluding. 

