Why Shailene Woodley doesn't want to be called an ‘activist'

Shailene Woodley doesn’t want to be branded an “activist” for her efforts to save the planet.

Shailene is of the opinion that when she welcomes her future kids, she must make the world a cleaner and better place for them.

"The word activist I don't for me really relate to because I'm like, it just makes sense," she said.

"I need oxygen to breathe and water to survive, and I need food to survive," she told Pete Hammond at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "The planet is our home, and we're a part of the planet and we are nature, and it's not something that's separate from us. And what else am I going to invest my time and energy in?"

She added: "I want to be a mom and I'm not going to give this world to a child and go, 'Oops, sorry, we messed it up for you. Have fun for as many years as you get to be here,' That's just so not on my agenda."

"...You care about your family, you care about your neighbors. It's the same thing as caring about the ocean or caring about trees all in this ecosystem together. And you can't talk about one thing without addressing the earth," The Fault in Our Stars actress argued.

Shailene Woodley is a part of three-part docuseries Hope In The Water which presents the stories of aquafarmers and fishermen finding sustainable solutions. Other big names in the docuseries are Martha Stewart, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern.