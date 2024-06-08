Prince Harry saves William from embarrassment by snubbing Westminster wedding

Prince Harry saved his brother Prince William from ‘hellish embarrassment’ by snubbing the Duke of Westminster’s wedding ceremony.



According to Royal Commentator Michael Cole, the brothers "cannot be in the same room together" and had Harry attended the wedding, it would have been very embarrassing for William.

Speaking with GB News, he said the Duke of Sussex's absence was a "diplomatic solution" to avoid an awkward situation.

"Prince Harry's been on the phone to Hugh Grosvenor, and they've both decided, all things considered, that it might be better if the younger brother stays away in case,” he said.

He went on add that if Harry had attended the “wedding of the year,” William would have "had to show Harry to his seat in the Cathedral.”

"It would be hellishly embarrassing. Prince William has to show Prince Harry to his seat in the congregation,” he commented.

"It's not almost on the case of the Jack Kennedy's wedding to Jacqueline Bouvier, where her father, 'Black Jack' Bouvier, was so drunk he couldn't be allowed to go to the wedding."