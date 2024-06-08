 
Geo News

Prince Harry saves William from embarrassment by snubbing Westminster wedding

Prince William would be in ‘hellish’ spot had Prince Harry attended Westminster wedding, expert

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Prince Harry saves William from embarrassment by snubbing Westminster wedding

Prince Harry saved his brother Prince William from ‘hellish embarrassment’ by snubbing the Duke of Westminster’s wedding ceremony.

According to Royal Commentator Michael Cole, the brothers "cannot be in the same room together" and had Harry attended the wedding, it would have been very embarrassing for William.

Speaking with GB News, he said the Duke of Sussex's absence was a "diplomatic solution" to avoid an awkward situation.

"Prince Harry's been on the phone to Hugh Grosvenor, and they've both decided, all things considered, that it might be better if the younger brother stays away in case,” he said.

He went on add that if Harry had attended the “wedding of the year,” William would have "had to show Harry to his seat in the Cathedral.”

"It would be hellishly embarrassing. Prince William has to show Prince Harry to his seat in the congregation,” he commented.

"It's not almost on the case of the Jack Kennedy's wedding to Jacqueline Bouvier, where her father, 'Black Jack' Bouvier, was so drunk he couldn't be allowed to go to the wedding."

King Charles true feelings revealed as Prince William steps in for cancer-stricken father
King Charles true feelings revealed as Prince William steps in for cancer-stricken father
Kim Kardashian looks up to Khloe Kardashian for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian looks up to Khloe Kardashian for THIS reason
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over beau Barry Keoghan's role in ‘Please Please Please' video
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over beau Barry Keoghan's role in ‘Please Please Please' video
Travis Kelce seeks acting advice from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Travis Kelce seeks acting advice from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Duke of Westminster wanted Prince Harry's no-show for his fiancé
Duke of Westminster wanted Prince Harry's no-show for his fiancé
Celine Dion explains stiff-person syndrome feels 'like strangling'
Celine Dion explains stiff-person syndrome feels 'like strangling'
Julia Fox recalls losing control ahead of Kanye West romance
Julia Fox recalls losing control ahead of Kanye West romance
Beyonce excites fans with latest 'Cowboy Carter' themed photoshoot
Beyonce excites fans with latest 'Cowboy Carter' themed photoshoot
Blake Shelton, Post Malone perform latest song live for the first time
Blake Shelton, Post Malone perform latest song live for the first time
Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack
Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack
Taylor Swift branded as 'powerhouse' because of 'resilience,' 'drive'
Taylor Swift branded as 'powerhouse' because of 'resilience,' 'drive'
Prince Harry feels ‘genuine regret' on missing Duke of Westminster's wedding
Prince Harry feels ‘genuine regret' on missing Duke of Westminster's wedding