Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives 'despicable' remarks from Kim Porter's father

Kim Porter's father showed sympathy towards Cassie Ventura for suffering abuse at the hands of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Photo: Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives 'despicable' remarks from Kim Porter’s father

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly abused the mother of his three children Kim Porter as well.

As fans will know, a number of assault and human trafficking allegations have emerged against the rapper. 

Recently, a new video became viral in which Sean could be seen violently abusing Kim Porter, who met her demise at the age of 47 years old when in 2018 because of lobar pneumonia.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, Kim’s father, Jake Porter said about the footage, “You can say I was disgusted with the video,” noting, “and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that.”

To note here, Sean had a sporadic relationship with Kim from 1994 till 2007. During their time together, the former couple welcomed three children Christian, and twin girls Jesse and D'Lila.  

“It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy,” he claimed, per Daily Mail.

The hurt father went on to profess, “I didn’t know he could stoop that low.”

“I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie,” Jake claimed about Sean’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who filed an assault lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend.

