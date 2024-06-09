Meghan Markle risking King Charles' anger with faux royal tours

Meghan Markle is reportedly risking King Charles’ anger, on a massive scale, in case these faux royal tours continue.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued all these sentiments and claims according to a report by OK magazine.

It all began with him branding Meghan Markle the “driver” of the relationship and admitted, “Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent, but then she was only part of the royal family for a relatively short time, and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has.”

“She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past.”

All of this also pushed Ms Carratt to say that “these faux royal tours could deepen their rift with the royal family if not handled correctly.”

“Their Nigerian tour, bared all the hallmarks of a royal tour which was said to [have] infuriated the palace.”

“I don’t believe the Nigerian tour helped to increase their popularity in the U.K. and U.S. But it did showcase to the African nations the work that [the] couple can do and will certainly have increased their popularity there.”