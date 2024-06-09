 
Geo News

Meghan Markle risking King Charles' anger with faux royal tours

Meghan Markle is reportedly at risk of seeing anger brew within King Charles

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Meghan Markle risking King Charles' anger with faux royal tours

Meghan Markle is reportedly risking King Charles’ anger, on a massive scale, in case these faux royal tours continue.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued all these sentiments and claims according to a report by OK magazine.

It all began with him branding Meghan Markle the “driver” of the relationship and admitted, “Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent, but then she was only part of the royal family for a relatively short time, and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has.”

“She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past.”

All of this also pushed Ms Carratt to say that “these faux royal tours could deepen their rift with the royal family if not handled correctly.”

“Their Nigerian tour, bared all the hallmarks of a royal tour which was said to [have] infuriated the palace.”

“I don’t believe the Nigerian tour helped to increase their popularity in the U.K. and U.S. But it did showcase to the African nations the work that [the] couple can do and will certainly have increased their popularity there.”

Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting
King Charles gives 'direct order' to Prince Harry about media interviews
King Charles gives 'direct order' to Prince Harry about media interviews
Prince Andrew's friends urge King Charles to drop 'cruel' campaign against brother
Prince Andrew's friends urge King Charles to drop 'cruel' campaign against brother
Meghan Markle would think nothing less than 'elite schools' for her kids: Here's Why
Meghan Markle would think nothing less than 'elite schools' for her kids: Here's Why
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences