Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision

A royal expert has dubbed Buckingham Palace’s latest decision about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘wise’, saying they should not be ‘anywhere near’ the Royal Family.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the California-based royal couple have reportedly not been invited to this year's Trooping the Colour, making it the second year in a row that they have been left off the royal event's guest list.

Reacting to it, royal expert Esther Krakue dubs it a “wise” decision by the royal family.

Speaking to Sky News, Esther says, “To have the Sussexes anywhere near the Royal Family at this precarious time when three members of the Royal Family have significant health issues would not be a very wise thing to do.”

She continued, “It’s not surprising at all.”

The royal expert also claimed “And it's an invitation I suspect the Duke and Duchess would reject because they don’t feel safe here in the UK.”