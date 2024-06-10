 
Geo News

King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles wants to spend time with Prince Harry's children amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

King Charles is adamant on spending more time with Prince Harry’s kids amid cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty, who is currently making frequent hospital visits to cure his illness, is keen on getting closer to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per Mirror.co.uk, an insider reveals: "The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren's lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."

This comes as royal expert Tom Quinn touched upon Harry’s wishes of getting a home in the UK.

He told the Mirror : "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

He added: "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

