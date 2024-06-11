 
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller

T.J. Holmes opens up about how Amy Robach saved him from depression

June 11, 2024

T.J. Holmes was in a severe depression until Amy Robach came into his life and led him out of that hole.

Recalling his “darkest period” of life on the Amy & T.J. podcast, the ex-GMA3 anchor said he was at the peak of his career but was still having disturbing thoughts.

“Thoughts of suicide, abuse of alcohol. I didn’t realize how bad off I was,” the 46-year-old.

T.J. shares he often walked long at night after work because he didn’t want to go home before adding while laughing that he memorized everything within a five-mile distance between his house and office.

“5.2-mile walk from my home downtown to the ABC office on the Upper West Side in New York City.”

He continued, “I would walk back and forth in the middle of the night because I didn’t wanna go home. And I would just walk the streets.”

Adding, “I can tell you, there’s a bench on 14th Street, just west of Union Square, where I have actually slept at night. I was the best dressed homeless man you have ever seen in your life.”

Amid this T.J. credited Amy to taking him out of the hole of depression. “She is seeing me deteriorate, she is seeing me not get help, she is seeing me the way nobody else was."

"And it became an issue where I would leave home to go to the studio, but what it really felt like is I was leaving home and going home –– which was Amy Robach,” he said.

