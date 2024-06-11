Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly content with their life in America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in a posh neighborhood of Montecito in California, however, are worried about feeling left out on key royal events.

But royal commentator Katie Nicholl spoke about Unfiltered podcast: "Harry's living a wonderful life and a life he's always wanted to live. And I thought that's really wonderful to hear - really pleased to hear that - but I'm sure there must be moments like this when he would have just got on a plane, with or without Meghan, and come over for a big society wedding like this, if he and his brother were actually on talking terms."

Writing in the Daily Mail Richard Eden said: “When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress. Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humour, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practises yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast.”

He added: “However many new showbiz pals Harry makes in California, there might come a time when he regrets losing touch with his old pals.”