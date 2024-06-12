Kevin Jonas shares before-and-after cancer update

Kevin Jonas is giving a friendly reminder to fans to get themselves checked after he recently underwent surgery for skin cancer.

“Friendly reminder to get your moles checked ????,” he captioned a clip of himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure.

In the video message, the Camp Rock alum opened up about how he learned about a cancerous mole on his forehead and timely got treatment for it.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he said while positioning the camera closer to the exact location of the skin abnormality. “Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

“So here we go,” Jonas said before the montage switched to his post surgery video where he showed himself lifting the gauze that covered his fresh scar, but made sure to censor the graphic image with an emoji.

“Alright, I’m all done,” he continued, this time sitting in a vehicle with his seatbelt on. “Now it’s time to heal, heading home.”

As he concluded, he reminded his fans to get themselves checked.

“Make sure to get those moles checked, people!”

Fans sent him well wishes in his Instagram comment section, and so did The Skin Cancer Foundation.



According to Mayo Clinic, “Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer" that "begins in the basal cells — a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off.”

Research warns that it “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms.”