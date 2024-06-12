Photo: Ben Affleck clings on drinking before saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly finding it hard to get Jennifer Lopez off his mind.

Even though the 53-year-old star has decided to part ways from wife of two years, his close pals fear that these woes have made him relapse, as per the new report of Daily Mail.

A friend of Ben recently told the outlet, “I hear that he is drinking. He is full of demons – a really troubled person.”

“I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him,” another insider claimed about the father of three.

It is safe to say that Ben Affleck is having a tough time calling it quits with Jennifer Lopez, and reportedly his “acute sadness” is also reciprocated by Jennifer, just like their whirlwind romance.

Recently, a source close to Jennifer also shared with In Touch Weekly that she “is crying all the time and very upset” as their divorce becomes imminent.

They also added, “She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be

“It’s very clear that [Jen’s] fallen to pieces,” the tipster maintained about the songstress. “