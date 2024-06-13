 
Geo News

Marvel's ‘Blade' becomes director-less again

‘Blade’ loses the filmmaker Yann Demange and nobody has filled his shoes yet

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ becomes director-less again

For the second time, a director on the much-anticipated film Blade has exited the project.

Director Yann Demange was attached to the Marvel movie after the departure of Bassam Tariq over creative differences in 2022.

The latest outing however was said to be amicable and occurred a while ago, according to The Wrap.

The project was first announced by Kevin Feige in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con by placing a Blade cap on Mahershala Ali.

The work meanwhile on the film is ongoing as The Fantastic Four screenwriter Eric Pearson is crafting the script and the film is set to release on Nov. 7, 2025.

Mahershala, who earlier approached the Marvel boss to lead the reboot of the franchise previously helmed by Wesley Snipes in the late 1990s, said he put his trust in the makers despite the film having faced several creative hurdles.

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” he told EW in 2023.

Tom Brady hints at moving on from brutal Netflix roast
Tom Brady hints at moving on from brutal Netflix roast
Drake continues to feel the heat after Kendrick Lamar beef
Drake continues to feel the heat after Kendrick Lamar beef
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stand at impasse?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stand at impasse?
'GMA3' colleagues betrayed Amy Robach, T. J. Holmes?
'GMA3' colleagues betrayed Amy Robach, T. J. Holmes?
Khloe Kardashian agrees to become Malika Haqq's 'baby daddy'
Khloe Kardashian agrees to become Malika Haqq's 'baby daddy'
Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought
Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought
Ben Affleck clings on drinking before saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez: Report
Ben Affleck clings on drinking before saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez: Report
Tom Hardy brands 'Knives Out 3' casting 'cool' offer
Tom Hardy brands 'Knives Out 3' casting 'cool' offer
David, Victoria Beckham eye titles after getting close to King Charles
David, Victoria Beckham eye titles after getting close to King Charles
Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed
Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press