Marvel’s ‘Blade’ becomes director-less again

For the second time, a director on the much-anticipated film Blade has exited the project.

Director Yann Demange was attached to the Marvel movie after the departure of Bassam Tariq over creative differences in 2022.

The latest outing however was said to be amicable and occurred a while ago, according to The Wrap.

The project was first announced by Kevin Feige in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con by placing a Blade cap on Mahershala Ali.

The work meanwhile on the film is ongoing as The Fantastic Four screenwriter Eric Pearson is crafting the script and the film is set to release on Nov. 7, 2025.

Mahershala, who earlier approached the Marvel boss to lead the reboot of the franchise previously helmed by Wesley Snipes in the late 1990s, said he put his trust in the makers despite the film having faced several creative hurdles.

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” he told EW in 2023.