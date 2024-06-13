Tom Brady hints at moving on from brutal Netflix roast

Tom Brady admits the roast of him on Netflix was deadly but he shares he has moved on from it.



In an interview with Us Weekly, the NFL star opened up about the razor-sharp jokes in The Roast of Tom Brady.

“I thought everybody brought their A-game and I think for me, just being up there with all my teammates was really an incredible moment,” he continued. “Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day.”

Crediting himself as being a good sport, Tom said though the show was good overall however some of the jokes were "tough hits."

“I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” he said.

“There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”

