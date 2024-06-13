Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together

Its being reported that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the main driving force behind King Charles’ leniency towards Prince Harry.

News of this ahs been brought to light by the editor of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent works titled My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen.

The work details the ‘great sadness’ King Charles is battling when it comes to his son Prince Harry, as well as the real reason he may never sever ties.

According to the expert its because, “Family has always been important to the King.”

“He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.”

“It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet,” she also added.

In light of that, “he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son's children.”

“He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom.”

And “His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won't be around forever,” the expert also noted before signing off.