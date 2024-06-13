King Charles, Kate Middleton’s latest rejection ‘heart wrenching’ for Prince Harry

Prince Harry is still reeling from the heartbreaking snubs of his father, King Charles, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Despite flying to the UK immediately after Charles’ cancer announcement, the Duke of Sussex was not accepted back in the Royal family fold.

To make matters worse, the monarch denied meeting him after he touched down in the country for the celebration of 10 years of Invictus Games.

“It’s boggling to Harry that Charles and Kate would shun him at a time when the family should stick together amid a health crisis,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “That’s wrenching for Harry.”

Latest snub came after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not get an invite for the Trooping the Colour celebration for the second year in a row, even though they are badly needed in Kate’s absence.

“It’s just another in a long list of slights,” added the source. “Their position as castoffs seems to have been firmly cemented.”