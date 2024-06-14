 
Brie Larson expresses gratitude over 'slowburn' career

Brie Larson made her professional debut as child star on 'Tonight Show with Jay Leno'

June 14, 2024

Brie Larson recently talked candidly about entering Hollywood as a child star.

For those unversed, at the age of eight, the Marvel star made her debut with a sketch on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

Since then, the path to success has been bumpy for Brie Larson, as per her chat with Andrew Scott for Variety's Actors On Actors.

Expressing gratitude on finding fame at a mature age, she began, “It gave me so much experience so that when I was given the opportunities, I was truly ready for it.”

"I mean, I’m so grateful that I had so much rejection growing up. It’s wild! I very much had a slow burn in my career,” she went on to explain.

She also recalled that she did not gain many gigs earlier and struggled as an actress in Hollywood for years.

'I’d get close to things, so I knew that I had something, but I wasn’t booking, or I’d book one job a year or something - just enough to give me hope,' Brie reflected before resigning from the chat.

