 
Geo News

King Charles 'snubs' Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?

King Charles latest decision came amid reports the monarch has long been asked to make Kate Middleton an Order of the Garter

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?

King Charles has seemingly snubbed his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with his major decision as they both battle cancer.

According to GB News, King Charles has made two major appointments ahead of Garter Day.

He has appointed former MI5 director general Baroness Manningham-Buller as Chancellor of the Order of the Garter and Tory peer and former insurance broker Lord Ashton of Hyde as the Master of the Horse, a ceremonial role in charge of the Royal Mews on state occasions.

King Charles latest decision came amid reports the monarch has long been asked to make Kate Middleton an Order of the Garter.

The GB News has dubbed King Charles move a 'snub and blow' to Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment, looked phenomenal last year at the Order of the Garter service, wearing a polka dot dress and Princess Diana's earrings.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

