King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment

Prince Andrew has officially begun his punishment at the hands of King Charles

June 14, 2024

King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment

Royal experts believe Prince Andrew is finally gearing up for his punishment, at the hands of King Charles.

Insights into all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Christopher Anderson.

According to a report by OK magazine, Mr Anderson was quoted saying, “Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds” because King Charles has pulled his annual income.

For those unversed, this is due to the fact that Prince Andrew is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

However, despite the financial constraints, the Duke has refused to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, as per the King’s offer.

In the eyes of Mr Anderson, “it’s highly doubtful that would work.”

As “King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory.”

