Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

Kate Middleton said, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer"

June 15, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts over Kate Middleton’s major announcement.

The Princess of Wales took to social media on Friday, and shared update on her cancer treatment besides announcing that she would attend Trooping the Colour with her family and a 'few public' engagements over the summer.

Kate Middleton announced, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She continued, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

However, the future queen announced, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Commenting on the post, Piers Morgan tweeted: “Welcome back, Your Royal Highness.”


