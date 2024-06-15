Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly planning to spend time in Britain as the royal couple is looking for a home in the UK.



This has been claimed by former royal butler Grant Harrold after reports Prince Harry is looking for a permanent UK home after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to a media outlet, per OK!, Harrold also said he believes this is a sign that a reconciliation with the royal family could be in the works.

The royal butler said, "If Harry does buy a place in the U.K., he and Meghan will live here for part of the year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea."

He further said, "I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the U.K. and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here."

However, Harrold claimed that he does not see Archie and Lilibet doting mother wanting to live in the UK "permanently," adding that "I think that was the whole idea of why they went out to the States in the first place."