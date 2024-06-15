 
Geo News

Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton stepped out in public for the first time after announcing cancer in March

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton made her much awaited appearance at Trooping the Color in style.

The pictures, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, showed the Princess of Wales arriving at the event in a car with Prince William as their eldest son Prince George sat between them.

Revealing the details of Kate’s outfit, Town and Country reports that she opted for the color of peace i.e. a white dress by Jenny Packham and hat by Philip Treacy for the annual celebrations taking place on Horse Guards Parade near the City of Westminster right now.

Riding in a carriage with her three children, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate also donned the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and further elevated her look with Cassandra Goad pearl earrings that she first wore at Prince Louis's christening.

Kate’s first public appearance comes after she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March as she is currently under treatment.

Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news video
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery