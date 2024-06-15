Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton made her much awaited appearance at Trooping the Color in style.

The pictures, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, showed the Princess of Wales arriving at the event in a car with Prince William as their eldest son Prince George sat between them.

Revealing the details of Kate’s outfit, Town and Country reports that she opted for the color of peace i.e. a white dress by Jenny Packham and hat by Philip Treacy for the annual celebrations taking place on Horse Guards Parade near the City of Westminster right now.

Riding in a carriage with her three children, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate also donned the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and further elevated her look with Cassandra Goad pearl earrings that she first wore at Prince Louis's christening.

Kate’s first public appearance comes after she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March as she is currently under treatment.