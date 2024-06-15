Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed

Kate Middleton arrived with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

A lip reader has revealed what Prince George said to mom Princess Kate in the carriage as they arrived at Trooping the Color.

Princess Charlotte, nine, sat next to George while Prince Louis, six, sat opposite them, next to his mom.

According to lip reader Gaby Lane, George seemed excited at the event and told his mom: "Look over there ma.” Kate then replied, "Right, look at that," and turned her head in unison with her kids.

Gaby also told The Sun that George "looked so happy" at the procession.

The Princess of Wales and her three kids looked around happily at all the banners and flags carried by fans. They smiled and waved at the fans, with Prince Louis even making faces and making them laugh.

Cute Louis melted hearts with his smirk at the cameras, giving fans the adorable expressions he’s known for.

This is Princess Kate’s first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. Thousands of fans gathered to see the Princess of Wales and her kids.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also traveled by a horse-drawn carriage, instead of riding on a horse like before due to the King’s ongoing cancer battle.