Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations

Prince Harry and David Beckham had a row over Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham

June 15, 2024

Prince Harry and David Beckham had a horrific chat over wives Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham back in the day.

The couples, who are no longer on talking terms, engaged in a verbal spat after Harry grew suspicious of Victoria Beckham leaking stories about beloved wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex then rang the famous footballer and engaged in a chat with him.

A source told The Sun: "Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David. He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while."

This comes as David has also been named a King’s Foundation Ambassador by King Charles.

At the occasion, David said: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work. It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"

