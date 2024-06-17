King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare

The lodging Prince Andrew has lived in for over 20 years has sparked a massive revelation as new insights come to light.

For those unversed, King Charles and Prince Andrew are currently in a battle of wits over the Royal Lodge, and his rumoured reasons have also been exposed just now.

Everything has been unearthed by a royal expert named Lady Victoria Hervey.

She told GB News about the whole thing and claimed, “Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules.”

“Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house. That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away.”

“What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?”

“How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?”