Hailey Bieber marks major milestone amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is celebrating a major milestone amid pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hailey marked two years of her skincare brand Rhode on Saturday.

Hailey shared a carousel of pictures on her feed, one of which featured her posing in a light gray, cropped T-shirt as she put one hand on her lower back and held her baby bump with the other.

Pairing the tee with light wash blue jeans, she kept four Rhode lip products in her back pocket.

“2 years of @rhode. Feel so very grateful that I get to bring this world of rhode to life everyday with the most incredible team of extraordinary, talented people,” Hailey penned in her caption,

She added, “So thankful beyond words for the support and the love shown… and we’re just getting started. HBD rhode.”

Her cheery post comes after she took to Instagram a few days back, sharing a selfie in which she made a pouty face while sitting on a wooden chair outdoors.

“So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” Hailey penned in the caption with two pregnant woman emojis and a spiral eyes emoji as she is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber.