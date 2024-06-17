 
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child together

June 17, 2024

Justin Bieber’s mother makes him feel special with a touchy tribute on Father’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram account, the proud mother celebrated the father-to-be as his wife Hailey Bieber is expecting their first child.

“Happy Father’s Day Justin. You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!” Pattie penned a bunch of pictures of the expecting couple.

The snaps featured Hailey flaunting her baby bump in three different photos, two of which include Justin swooning over his wife.

On the other hand, the cover photo was from Hailey’s baby announcement and vow renewal with Justin as she wore a white lace gown.

After the couple broke their pregnancy news, an insider told PEOPLE that the celebration turned out to be "just the best day for them."

"Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby," the source said.

They added, "They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

