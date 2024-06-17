Angelina Jolie debuts new bold tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie won her first Tony award for co-producing as The Outsiders picked up best musical

Angelina Jolie put a new daring tattoo on full display at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City.



The actress and producer of The Outsiders walked the red carpet at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in a light-teal Atelier Versace velvet draped gown. Jolie's fresh ink, which appeared to be a tiny sparrow-like bird tattoo could be noticed just above the sweetheart neckline. Jolie completed her look with a matching shrug.

Jolie, 49, was accompanied by her daughter Vivienne, 15, who also coordinated with her mother as she rocked a teal vest and matching pants and bow tie over a crisp white shirt.

Jolie's musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 book The Outsider — for which Vivienne was credited as the producer's assistant —was up for 12 Tony awards at Broadway's biggest night.



Jolie, too, won her first Tony award for co-producing as The Outsiders picked up best musical.

During the evening, Jolie introduced a performance from the show's company, which included renditions of the songs Tulsa '67 and Grease Got a Hold.

An adaptation of Hinton's 1967 coming-of-age book, The Outsiders musical's plot revolves around class conflicts between the working-class greasers and the affluent Socs. It mainly follows brothers Ponyboy, Darrel and Sodapop 'Soda' Curtis and their group of friends some time after the death of the brothers' parents.