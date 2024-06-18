 
Geo News

Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

Celine Dion reflected on her battle with Stiff-person syndrome in documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

Celine Dion expressed her desire to raise awareness with her documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

On Monday, at the NYC premiere of her documentary, Dion told The Hollywood Reporter that she wishes to help people with the documentary which documents her battle with Stiff-person syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced her diagnosis of the life-altering and rare neurological illness in December 2022, leading her to postpone and cancel tour dates.

Dion explained, "It’s such an honor and a privilege to be a mother, and I thought that it was my biggest responsibility for me to know what was going on with my health for my kids, and then the respect that I have for my fans and my family."

"A lot of people in the world are suffering or alone are wondering, and I hope that this documentary gives an opportunity to people, first of all, to let them know that I am here as a mother as an artist, as a woman as an ambassador in a way of I want to help people," she added.

She reflected, "a lot of people are looking into a bag of empty hope, and it’s pretty dark, and I felt like that for a long time until I realized that this is not living. That’s not even dying. This is just being still, and I didn’t want that anymore. I don’t think I deserved that. My kids especially did not deserve that."

‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'