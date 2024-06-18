Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

Celine Dion expressed her desire to raise awareness with her documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

On Monday, at the NYC premiere of her documentary, Dion told The Hollywood Reporter that she wishes to help people with the documentary which documents her battle with Stiff-person syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced her diagnosis of the life-altering and rare neurological illness in December 2022, leading her to postpone and cancel tour dates.

Dion explained, "It’s such an honor and a privilege to be a mother, and I thought that it was my biggest responsibility for me to know what was going on with my health for my kids, and then the respect that I have for my fans and my family."

"A lot of people in the world are suffering or alone are wondering, and I hope that this documentary gives an opportunity to people, first of all, to let them know that I am here as a mother as an artist, as a woman as an ambassador in a way of I want to help people," she added.

She reflected, "a lot of people are looking into a bag of empty hope, and it’s pretty dark, and I felt like that for a long time until I realized that this is not living. That’s not even dying. This is just being still, and I didn’t want that anymore. I don’t think I deserved that. My kids especially did not deserve that."