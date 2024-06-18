 
Geo News

Kevin Costner reveals 'worthwhile story' about meeting Prince William

Kevin Costner shared rare details about a secret meeting with the future King of England, Prince William

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner reveals 'worthwhile story' about meeting Prince William

Kevin Costner reflected on meeting Prince William after Princess Diana’s tragic death.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the 69-year-old acting sensation reflected on meeting Prince William years after nearly casting Princess Diana in the sequel of his movie The Bodyguard.

The Yellowstone hitmaker shared that while he was staying in England, he was summoned by Prince William via his representatives.

Speaking of this meeting, Kevin confessed, “I've never talked about this.”

Nonetheless, he said about the future King of England, “But I can because of how I very much respect him.”

“But I think it's a story worthwhile about him and, since we're talking about this, I've had an incredibly unusual, for the most part beautiful life,” Kevin explained.

Spilling the beans on this private meeting, he added, “And so we met in this room where the chairs were still stacked on chairs. It was just us, I'm sure there was somebody [waiting outside] but it was just someone I met. There was nobody else.”

“He walked up and we sat down and we shook hands, and the first line out of his mouth was he says, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,"' he revealed and shared replying to Prince William, “I know.”

Conclusively, the two-time Oscar winner disclosed having a “sweet” conversation with Prince William for about half an hour but kept the topic of their chat under wraps. 

Chris Hemsworth reveals feeling fears 'eating away at' him
Chris Hemsworth reveals feeling fears 'eating away at' him
Justin Timberlake arrested in Hamptons during tour
Justin Timberlake arrested in Hamptons during tour
Cast for Brad Pitt's much anticipated F1 movie revealed
Cast for Brad Pitt's much anticipated F1 movie revealed
Katy Perry ready to make musical comeback with new single
Katy Perry ready to make musical comeback with new single
Prince Harry follows in mom Princess Diana's footsteps by criticizing Royal family
Prince Harry follows in mom Princess Diana's footsteps by criticizing Royal family
King Charles pressured Kate Middleton into attending Trooping the Colour?
King Charles pressured Kate Middleton into attending Trooping the Colour?
Prince William to break years-old royal tradition with major move
Prince William to break years-old royal tradition with major move
Kim Kardashian urges fans to 'must see' Celine Dion's documentary
Kim Kardashian urges fans to 'must see' Celine Dion's documentary
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?