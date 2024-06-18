Photo: Kevin Costner reveals 'worthwhile story' about meeting Prince William

Kevin Costner reflected on meeting Prince William after Princess Diana’s tragic death.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the 69-year-old acting sensation reflected on meeting Prince William years after nearly casting Princess Diana in the sequel of his movie The Bodyguard.

The Yellowstone hitmaker shared that while he was staying in England, he was summoned by Prince William via his representatives.

Speaking of this meeting, Kevin confessed, “I've never talked about this.”

Nonetheless, he said about the future King of England, “But I can because of how I very much respect him.”

“But I think it's a story worthwhile about him and, since we're talking about this, I've had an incredibly unusual, for the most part beautiful life,” Kevin explained.

Spilling the beans on this private meeting, he added, “And so we met in this room where the chairs were still stacked on chairs. It was just us, I'm sure there was somebody [waiting outside] but it was just someone I met. There was nobody else.”

“He walked up and we sat down and we shook hands, and the first line out of his mouth was he says, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,"' he revealed and shared replying to Prince William, “I know.”

Conclusively, the two-time Oscar winner disclosed having a “sweet” conversation with Prince William for about half an hour but kept the topic of their chat under wraps.