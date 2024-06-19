 
Buckingham Palace releases statement as Meghan reaches out to Kate Middleton

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared a joint statement ahead of their appearance at Royal Ascot

June 19, 2024

Buckingham Palace has released stunning photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royals attended Ascot, the horse racing event at the Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday.

The Royal Ascot, a five-day horse racing event held annually at Ascot race course in Berkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, the event is popular with many royals, notably, the late Queen Elizabeth II famously loved the race.

Camilla, Princess Anne, her daughter Zara Tindall, and other royals joined King Charles at the horse racing event's first day, arriving in carriages as part of the Royal Procession.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie was also spotted at the event.

Later, taking to social media, the palace on behalf of King Charles, shared photos from the event with a sweet message.

“A wonderful day at Ascot Racecourse to kick off #RoyalAscot 2024!,” the statement reads.

This is royal family’s first social media post after reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have jointly reached out to Kate Middleton to end their rift.

Earlier, King Charles and Camilla also shared a joint statement ahead of their appearance at Royal Ascot.

They said, "We are delighted to welcome you to Royal Ascot for another week of spectacular racing that draws spectators and viewers from across the globe.”

