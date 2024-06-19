Brad Pitt ‘praying for a miracle' amid fears his kids are planning a tell-all

Brad Pitt is currently scared and fearful of his children thinking up a tell-all to set the record straight.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

Per the insider, Pitt’s “got this panic about the very real possibility that his kids will want to get their side of the story out there, whether it’s to defend their mom or just set the record straight, no one would really blame them if that's how they choose to handle their grief and sadness.”

All of this is “a pretty terrifying prospect” for Pitt “because he’s tried so hard to keep things as private as possible.”

For those unversed, “He thought when his kids turned 18 he’d get the chance to see them a whole lot more but so far the opposite has happened and he now has to face the grim scenario that things might actually get even more difficult.”

“The idea that one or all of them might choose to do a tell-all is haunting him.”

“Just the sheer scale of heartbreak and humiliation that could cause is unbearable to even imagine. They could potentially reveal all kinds of secrets and there’d be nothing he could do about it, aside from getting into a legal war with his own children, which is just unthinkable.”

So “At this point all he can do is hope that their hearts soften with time, although that’s beginning to look less and less likely.”

“Brad isn’t going to give up on fixing his relationship with his kids, but at this point there’s just not a whole lot he can do aside from praying for a miracle,” the source also added before signing off.