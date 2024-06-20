Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given golden tip to rekindle bond with Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned ahead of making money on their Royal name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2020, have based their former projects over association and affiliations with relatives across the pond.

Now as the couple prepare to work on their new ventures, expert Russell Myers has warned them to stay away from their Royal connections.

He told Sky News Australia : “Members from the Royal Family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them.

“They can’t go about making money off their associations with the Royal Family. They’re going to [have to] sort of realise, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can’t go about trashing them.”

He added: “Hopefully, they’ll see that the Royal Family are very united without them, and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes."

