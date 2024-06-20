 
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney

This is what Justin Timberlake’s attorney has to say about his arrest

June 20, 2024

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney

Justin Timberlake’s attorney has finally broken his silence over the arrest that happened just a few hours ago today.

According to a report by the New York Times, the attorney in question is Edward Burke Jr. and his representative has put out a statement regarding it all.

Per the rep, there are a number of things that will be brought to light in the near future.

They were also quoted saying, “Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.”

And “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time,” they also admitted.

However. “He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

For those unversed, Timberlake got arrested just a couple of hours prior over a DWI, however his initial run in with the police happened as a result of a traffic violation.

His mug shot has since been released as well and it shows the singer with bloodshot eyes.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor was released without bail after his initial arrangement. 

