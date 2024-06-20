 
Jessica Biel's candid reaction to distracting Justin Timberlake's arrest leaked

Jessica Biel’s reaction to Justin Timberlake’s arrest has just come to light

June 20, 2024

Jessica Biel's candid reaction to distracting Justin Timberlake's arrest leaked

Jessica Biel’s reaction to Justin Timberlake’s arrest has just been made public.

The news has been brought to light by a source close to People magazine.

According to the insider Biel finds the entire thing to be a massive distraction for her, as she focuses on her work.

The outlet also reported that the actress is not very happy with the outcome.

For those unversed Timberlake was arrested a couple of hours earlier over a DWI and had been driving from Long Island when he got pulled over by police over a traffic violation, initially.

“She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” the source explained.

But Biel still “loves” Timberlake so she “will always be by his side”.

The source also went as far as to express that “[Timberlake’s] a great dad and husband.”

All in all, Biel still seems “very focused on filming” despite looking very “tired.”

Even “the cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she's excited about working.”

