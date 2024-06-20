 
Geo News

Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla stood by King Charles and Kate Middleton's side during Trooping the Color

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton 

Queen Camilla made sure that everyone knows she’s on King Charles and Kate Middleton’s side.

She appeared on the royal balcony with her family on Trooping the Colour and “demonstrated unity” by standing by her husband and daughter-in-law’s side.

The Queen’s portrayal of support meant a great deal as both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and had to take step back from their royal duties, according to body language expert Noor Hibbert.

“Meanwhile Charles and Camilla's body language also spoke volumes. They appeared closely connected, with subtle yet telling signs of mutual support and affection,” he said.

Noor added, “Charles frequently glanced at Camilla, his expressions softening, while Camilla stayed close to his side, their synchronised movements indicating a deep bond and understanding amid the formalities of the ceremony.”

"When Charles and Kate were in conversation, Camilla's body language indicated a mix of attentiveness and inclusiveness. She often leaned slightly towards them, suggesting she was engaged in their discussion and showing support,” he explained further,

The expert continued, “Camilla's subtle nods and occasional glances towards both Charles and Kate suggested she was actively listening and contributing to the interaction, reinforcing a sense of unity and collaboration among them."

Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Jessica Biel's candid reaction to distracting Justin Timberlake's arrest leaked
Jessica Biel's candid reaction to distracting Justin Timberlake's arrest leaked
Kylie Jenner breaks down over Internet trolls
Kylie Jenner breaks down over Internet trolls
Kim Kardashian desperate to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West's ‘evil clutches'
Kim Kardashian desperate to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West's ‘evil clutches'
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's 'not dating' right now
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's 'not dating' right now
Matthew McConaughey reveals his career list for quitting Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey reveals his career list for quitting Hollywood
Prince Harry urged to reconsider where he sources his finances from
Prince Harry urged to reconsider where he sources his finances from
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney
Matt Damon leaves Ben Affleck alone amid traumatic split from Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon leaves Ben Affleck alone amid traumatic split from Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given golden tip to rekindle bond with Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given golden tip to rekindle bond with Royals