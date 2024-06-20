 
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces

Prince Harry spoke about his first interaction with Queen Camilla

June 20, 2024

Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces

Prince Harry's glum comment over meeting Queen Camilla is making rounds on the internet.

The Duke of Sussex, who was introduced to King Charles' girlfriend after the death of mother Princess Diana in 1997, was not thrilled by the occurrence of events.

Speaking about his nervousness ahead of first meeting, Harry detailed his feelings in 'Spare.'

"Willy went first. He’d bumped into the Other Woman, once, at the palace, but now he was formally summoned from Eton for a high-stakes private meeting."

This comes as Royal expert Christopher Anderson revealed King Charles is still sore about Harry's comments.

The expert noted: “I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla,” Andersen told Fox News.

“There’s no criticism of Camilla,” added the author of The King. “And unfortunately for Harry … Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was … the villain in the piece," he told Fox Digital.

