 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report

Insider spills the beans on Leonardo Di Caprio's hidden feelings for Margot Robbie

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly grown envious of Margot Robbie.

As fans will know, Margot Robbie’s movie Barbie received appreciation from fans all over the world. 

Following the super hit flick's release, Leonardo’s flick Killers of the Flower Moon also hit theatres and earned many Oscars nominations.

Nonetheless, as per a new report of Life & Style, the Titanic alum is not so happy about Margot Robbie movie’s success as “that’s not the kind of movie Leo likes to make.”

An insider recently shared with the outlet, “It was especially frustrating after the years of work [they] put into the movie, which got buried and nothing near the credit [Leo] felt it deserved.”

They also addressed, “So it’s annoying that people are constantly asking him about Barbie.”

Barbie, a fantasy movie, got all the 'praise and hype' “something Leo never envisioned while he was fighting to get this movie made,” the tipster also claimed.

The source even remarked, “It’s his worst nightmare that Margot, of all people, is behind it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie starred together in movie The Wolf of Wallstreet.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider referred to their earlier project and claimed, “Margot went from being Leo’s discovery and prodigy 10 years ago in The Wolf of Wall Street to being his biggest direct competition in 2023 and the irony isn’t lost on him.” 

