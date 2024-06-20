 
Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert

Sophie Wessex is praised for her time and contributions in the Royal Family

June 20, 2024

Sophie Wessex ranks higher than blood in Royal Family: Expert

Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has been lauded for her contributions to the Royal Family.

Wife of Prince Edward and a key member of King Charles' slimmed-down monarchy, has been a pillar of strength for Queen Elizabeth II and now His Majesty.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "Sophie has become one of the most loved members of the royal family, forging a deep and mutually affectionate relationship with both of her in-laws, the late Queen and Prince Philip."

The expert added how Queen Elizabeth II even regarded Sophie as a "second daughter", after Princess Anne.

Speaking about Sophie's role in helping Kate through cancer, the expert suggested: "I'm sure both Sophie and Edward would have been in close contact with William and Catherine throughout her illness, offering moral support as well as practical help by stepping up to take on extra royal duties while both she and the King recover."

