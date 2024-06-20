Photo: Kanye West going 'broke soon' as Bianca Censori tries to break free: Source

Kanye West has reportedly lost several millions of dollars after his controversial rants.

As fans will be aware, the father of four made many headlines after his antisemitic remarks on social media in previous years.

Now, the rapper is reportedly bearing the consequences of his behaviour with money troubles.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the 46-year-old rapper may owe “millions” of dollars as he has not been able to make much money lately.

“Kanye doesn’t have any endorsement deals coming in because people don’t want to be in business with him,” the source continued to reveal.

They also pointed out that Kanye has been recently hit with many serious litigations including Donda Academy lawsuit, and sexual harassment allegations.

In conclusion, the source declared that fighting against such claims requires a strong financial muscle, which he has already lost.

This news comes after reports that Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s former wife, is trying to save his new wife Bianca Censori from the controversial rapper.