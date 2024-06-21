Ben Affleck reveals how ‘chaotic’ it feels in Jennifer Lopez’s presence

Ben Affleck talked of being married to multihyphenate star Jennifer Lopez and how ‘chaotic’ it feels to be in her presence whenever they step outside.



The Accountant actor opened up about his life with JLo amid rumours of their ‘imminent’ divorce during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s interview show on Peacock.

He described a chaotic scene when he stepped out with Lopez along with their blended brood in Times Square where they were mobbed by fans and paparazzi.

Affleck then recalled how his daughter came up with a potential title for her own autobiography, "J-Lo Was My Stepmother.”

“My daughter is always throwing out titles to her autobiography,” Affleck said of one of his two daughters he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“We went somewhere with [Lopez] — I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people. [To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they're like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” he added.

Affleck continued: “I think it was when we rolled through Times Square. We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F--- it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s---. We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f------’ bananas.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit — she’s a heavy lady — and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in.”

He went on to share how his daughter turned to him to share a potential title to her autobiography, saying, “Then we’ve got our five kids, it’s me and Jen and what feels like hundreds of people, and they’re all screaming."

"And my daughter just turns to me and goes, ‘J-Lo Was My Stepmother,’” Affleck said. “And I was like, alright that’s a good title.”