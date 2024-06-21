Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste

Prince Harry is reportedly coming to learn the consequences of his actions and is also finding the taste of disappointment to be bitter indeed.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

She compared the Sussexes present to that of Buckingham Palace and and said, “While Crown Inc is having a tip-top, A-plus week — with the brief return to the spotlight to Kate, the Princess of Wales, the pomp, ceremony and big fluffy feathers of Garter Day in Windsor followed by the thundering hoofs of Ascot — can the same being said over there in the land of the free drink refills?”

Because, “If Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had hoped that one day Crown Inc would come a courting to woo them back or might show anything like contrition or regret then the taste of disappointment must be bitter indeed.”

It is pertinent to mention that, “Crown Inc has not responded once — not once — to any of the Sussexes’ interviews, books or the six-hours of Netflix viewing they created, perfect viewing for the masochist in your life.”

And “the duke has failed to get anything so much as even a flimsy Tesco ‘I’m sawwwy’ card with a contrite looking kitten on the front and an impersonal ‘C III’ on the inside,” the expert also went as far as to say before signing off.