Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire

Prince Harry is fighting to bear the pressure of disapproval from his royal family now.

After he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal positions, they lost the privilege of getting invited to King Charles’ official birthday Trooping the Color.

The ruling monarch enjoyed the festivities of the day last weekend with wife Queen Camilla, eldest son Prince William, his darling daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, and his grandchildren.

The only ones who missed out on the family affair were Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Tom Quinn now tells Mirror that the recent snub has left Harry feeling the weight of their disapproval.

“For the second year running Harry and Meghan have not been invited to Trooping the Colour which always coincides with King Charles’ official birthday. This did not come as a surprise, but it will still hurt,” he stated.

Tom added, "The Sussexes want to be invited to these things even if they then decide not to attend. After missing his old friend the Duke of Westminster’ s recent wedding and now being kept out of Trooping the Colour, Harry is feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval.”

Moreover, the expert noted that Harry thought that his absence would only provoke his dad and brother to fix their bond with him.

“But those days are long over," Tom concluded.