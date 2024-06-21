 
Geo News

Ariana Grande remixes song 'The Boy Is Mine' with R&B stars Brandy, Monica

Ariana Grande released a remix of her 'eternal sunshine' track 'The Boy Is Mine'

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Ariana Grande remixes song 'The Boy Is Mine' with R&B stars Brandy, Monica

Ariana Grande just made an anticipated R&B reunion happen as she joined forces with Brandy and Monica for a remix of her song, The Boy Is Mine.

On June 21, the God Is a Woman hit-maker released the remixed version of her eternal sunshine album track, featuring the two artists who originally sang the R&B classic song back in 1998.

Featuring Brandy’s voice first, the song kicks off with the lyrics, "How can it be? You and me, might be meant to be, can't unsee it, but I don't wanna cause no scene, I'm usually so unproblematic, so independent, tell me why, Cause the boy is mine, mine,"

After Grande’s chorus, Monica takes over the song and lends her vocals to the next verse with the song proceeding towards the layering of their harmonies on top of one another.

The monochromatic themed video was shoot with attractive and aesthetic visuals of a newspaper, comic book and TV screens with pictures of the three artists and the lyrics to the song.

To celebrate the release of the song, Monica took to her Instagram account to pen a caption that read, "This was both a pleasure and an honor @arianagrande We love you deep!! @brandy divine timing.”

Prince Harry's cousins Beatrice and Eugenie turning their backs on him
Prince Harry's cousins Beatrice and Eugenie turning their backs on him
Prince Harry under fire for his governing decisions that orphaned children
Prince Harry under fire for his governing decisions that orphaned children
Beyonce reveals 'secret details' about 'music industry gatekeepers'
Beyonce reveals 'secret details' about 'music industry gatekeepers'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Taylor Swift gives behind the scenes insight into filming of 'Fortnight'
Taylor Swift gives behind the scenes insight into filming of 'Fortnight'
Prince William checks all boxes of Princess Diana's ideal son: Expert
Prince William checks all boxes of Princess Diana's ideal son: Expert
Justin Timberlake tour 'continuing as planned' amid arrest
Justin Timberlake tour 'continuing as planned' amid arrest
Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live