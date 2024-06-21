Ariana Grande remixes song 'The Boy Is Mine' with R&B stars Brandy, Monica

Ariana Grande just made an anticipated R&B reunion happen as she joined forces with Brandy and Monica for a remix of her song, The Boy Is Mine.

On June 21, the God Is a Woman hit-maker released the remixed version of her eternal sunshine album track, featuring the two artists who originally sang the R&B classic song back in 1998.

Featuring Brandy’s voice first, the song kicks off with the lyrics, "How can it be? You and me, might be meant to be, can't unsee it, but I don't wanna cause no scene, I'm usually so unproblematic, so independent, tell me why, Cause the boy is mine, mine,"

After Grande’s chorus, Monica takes over the song and lends her vocals to the next verse with the song proceeding towards the layering of their harmonies on top of one another.



The monochromatic themed video was shoot with attractive and aesthetic visuals of a newspaper, comic book and TV screens with pictures of the three artists and the lyrics to the song.

To celebrate the release of the song, Monica took to her Instagram account to pen a caption that read, "This was both a pleasure and an honor @arianagrande We love you deep!! @brandy divine timing.”