Jennifer Lopez getting in shape to find ‘new guy’ after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is working hard to get in the best shape amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, focusing on her physical well-being so that she would find herself a ‘new man.’



As per a latest report by Life & Style, the Atlas star abandoned her healthy habits to accommodate the account star tastes, but this compromise made her lose her ideal body shape.

Now that the couple is allegedly on the verge of divorce, a source close to the beauty claimed that she is determined to get back in shape through intense exercise and self-care routines.

“She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted,” they said. “She kept her figure, but it caused her to break away from her optimal body.”

“But now she’s going hell for leather to get it back,” they added. She’s up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym while lining up trips to the health spa.”

The insider said the singer-actor is choosing to use the summer “to get in the best shape of her life,” and plans on doing it with “a hyper diet made up of lean protein and salads and no junk whatsoever.”

Not only would that make Affleck jealous, making him regret what he has lost, it will also "help her find a new guy when she's good and ready," the insider noted.