 
Geo News

Princess Diana spirit takes on 'doll' to give news about Kate Middleton

Princess Diana figurine is being examined by psychic for troubles

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Princess Diana spirit takes on 'doll' to give news about Kate Middleton

Princess Diana doll is seemingly being inspected by a psychic over a client complaint.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997, is worried about Prince William as Kate Middleton battles cancer, reveals a clairvoyant.

Milagros Albarracin, from Peru, shared an online video where a Diana doll expresses her worries about 'son.'

The video was captioned: "A family desprate due to the paranormal events in their house, decided to deliver a doll of Princess Diana to the medium and psychic Milagros Albarracin."

In the clip, Milagros asks the figurine: "Are you worried? Why?" She hears the doll answering "yes" and clarifying with the word "son". The psychic asks "why are you worried" and claims she hears the response "Kate".

One fan commented: "Wow! How scary, but what a miracle." Another said: "I found this video short but very interesting." A third person wrote: "You are a true source of miracles."

Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry be 'average English guy' in marriage
Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry be 'average English guy' in marriage
Princess Eugenie's loyalty shift leaves ‘lone' Prince Harry disappointed
Princess Eugenie's loyalty shift leaves ‘lone' Prince Harry disappointed
Kate Middleton fans receive exciting update about her return to duties video
Kate Middleton fans receive exciting update about her return to duties
Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'
Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'
Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince Harry
Kate Middleton silences internet trolls with one swift move
Kate Middleton silences internet trolls with one swift move
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning over future in Prince William's monarchy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning over future in Prince William's monarchy
How Ariana Grande played peacemaker between Monica, Brandy
How Ariana Grande played peacemaker between Monica, Brandy
Kate Middleton gets new title on Prince William's 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton gets new title on Prince William's 42nd birthday
Meghan Markle tried taking advantage of Victoria Beckham?
Meghan Markle tried taking advantage of Victoria Beckham?
Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations
Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations