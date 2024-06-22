 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to follow in footsteps of Princess Madeleine

Princess Madeleine announced to return to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018 on her 42nd birthday

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to follow in footsteps of Princess Madeleine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to follow in the footsteps of Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who recently announced her return to Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine announced to return to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018 on her 42nd birthday.

According to the Fox News Digital, several royal experts believe Meghan and Harry can learn a thing or two from Princess Madeleine, who managed to live a quiet, private life in the US, in comparison to the California-based British royals.

Former British public affairs official Shannon Felton Spence told the outlet, "Princess Madeleine and Chris don’t seek out fame. They want to live a normal life."

The expert further said, "Several years ago, her father, the king, took away the titles and HRH of the grandchildren not in the direct line of succession – including Madeleine’s children. There were no complaints from the Swedish court. It was seen as a gift to the grandchildren."

“They traveled back to Sweden very regularly to take part in official family events, but otherwise were living regular lives abroad", Shannon Felton Spence added.

Madeleine is the second daughter and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She is married to British-American financier Christopher O'Neill. They have three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

King Charles urged to slow down by doctors amid 'bitter disappointment'
King Charles urged to slow down by doctors amid 'bitter disappointment'
Prince William flaunts his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert, video goes viral video
Prince William flaunts his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert, video goes viral
Taylor Swift reenacted THIS movie scene to clap back at her bullies
Taylor Swift reenacted THIS movie scene to clap back at her bullies
Prince William, Kate Middleton scared about Charlotte and Louis future
Prince William, Kate Middleton scared about Charlotte and Louis future
Prince Harry nightmare as 'forever home' becomes 'brief stop'
Prince Harry nightmare as 'forever home' becomes 'brief stop'
Kate Middleton breaks silence over marital issues with Prince William
Kate Middleton breaks silence over marital issues with Prince William
Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry be 'average English guy' in marriage
Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry be 'average English guy' in marriage
Princess Eugenie's loyalty shift leaves ‘lone' Prince Harry disappointed
Princess Eugenie's loyalty shift leaves ‘lone' Prince Harry disappointed
Princess Diana spirit takes on 'doll' to give news about Kate Middleton
Princess Diana spirit takes on 'doll' to give news about Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton fans receive exciting update about her return to duties video
Kate Middleton fans receive exciting update about her return to duties
Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'
Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'
Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince Harry