Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to follow in footsteps of Princess Madeleine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to follow in the footsteps of Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who recently announced her return to Stockholm.



Princess Madeleine announced to return to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018 on her 42nd birthday.

According to the Fox News Digital, several royal experts believe Meghan and Harry can learn a thing or two from Princess Madeleine, who managed to live a quiet, private life in the US, in comparison to the California-based British royals.

Former British public affairs official Shannon Felton Spence told the outlet, "Princess Madeleine and Chris don’t seek out fame. They want to live a normal life."

The expert further said, "Several years ago, her father, the king, took away the titles and HRH of the grandchildren not in the direct line of succession – including Madeleine’s children. There were no complaints from the Swedish court. It was seen as a gift to the grandchildren."

“They traveled back to Sweden very regularly to take part in official family events, but otherwise were living regular lives abroad", Shannon Felton Spence added.

Madeleine is the second daughter and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She is married to British-American financier Christopher O'Neill. They have three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.