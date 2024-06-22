 
Alec Baldwin reluctant about new project with Hilaria amid manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin is facing a looming trial for the death of Halyna Hutchins on set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin is reluctantly starring in his next project with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec and Hilaria are making their family of 9 the subject of a reality show. The duo share children Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10.

As per an insider, the Boss Baby star is doing the show with a heavy heart with his involuntary manslaughter trial looming over his head.

“Hilaria’s fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec," a tipster told Globe.

"A lot of people around Alec think it’s bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he’s absolutely consumed with stress and worry. He’s doing this show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria’s not giving him much of an option," the mole explained.

The 66-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge for accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

Official documents render Alec responsible for the death of Halyna "by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances.”

