Photo: 'House of the Dragon' star talks 'remarkably comfortable' season 2

Emma Darcy recently got candid about their return as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the second season of House of the Dragon.

As fans will be aware, season one the prequel of Game of Thrones premiered two years ago with Milly Alcock depicting young Targaryen princess.

After a few episodes, Emma Darcy took on the role and started the conquest to claim the Iron Throne as the Black Queen after losing one of her sons.

On June 16, 2024, the fantasy show marked its return to screens and Emilia branded the season as “remarkably comfortable” during a sit down with Wonderland Magazine.

They added that they “feel like I was able to wear” the role “a bit better this time round,” and “could trust her more.”

The interviewer then asked the actor to weigh in on the Queen’s position to claim her right in a “patriarchal system.”

The actor began to answer by spilling the beans that “the end of series one is an evolution as far as her grief is concerned.”

"Until that point, I think Rhaenyra would consider herself an expert in grief, having lost numerous close family members," they revealed.

"But losing her young son is a profound re-education and I think it moves the dial regarding the action she is prepared to take in relation to her family,” Emma explained before staring another topic.