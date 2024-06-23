Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed

Drake and Kendrick Lamar had a legendary beef, and the latter is ramping up the pressure on him by reportedly making a music video for his track Not Like Us on him.



According to Uproxx, the Grammy winner was busy filming the video in Compton, his hometown, and it was said several guest cameos were expected to feature in it.

Although details are kept under wraps, it was believed Lebron James, Schoolboy Q, DeMar DeRozan, Jay Rock, and Russell Westbrook would appear in the video.

Kendrick meanwhile kept the security tight at the time of the shooting as TMZ reported he was paying $120 per hour to block any untoward incident to him or his team.

L.A. County Sheriff's Dept was said to be responsible for arranging the extra security.

In the meantime, Kendrick is demanding Drake to hand over his favourite artist, Tupac Shakur's ring, which Drizzy bought in an auction for over a million dollars.



"Give me Tupac's ring back, and I might give you a little respect," he rapped at his recent show in Los Angeles.