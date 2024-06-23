 
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke

Kanye West reportedly spends wild figure on a dinner amid money issues

June 23, 2024

It was the talk of the town that Kanye West was under financial stress after multiple lawsuits and brands cutting ties with him, but he appears to have proven them wrong.

In a startling report, it was claimed he threw a dinner party during his trip to Paris, splashing out $50,000 on wine, caviar, and steak for 30 guests at the Quartier Saint Germain des Pres.

"Kanye loves to be a great host. He isn't afraid to spend tons of money on food and drink. He loves Paris and French cuisine," the source shared.

"He is the kind of person that we love. He doesn't count how much he spends as long as everyone involved has a great time," the insider told the OK! magazine.

It was said Ye spent a whopping $40.8k on wine, while for smoked salmon, he paid $3,100, and steak came for $1,340.

Interestingly, the timing of this lavish spending comes on the heels of reports claiming several lawsuits could lessen the fat from Kanye's bank accounts.

"Kanye doesn't have any endorsement deals coming in because people don't want to be in business with him," the mole confided to Us Weekly.

